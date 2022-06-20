ARLINGTON -- Residents of Arlington and visitors gathered Saturday evening for a dramatization of the aftermath of the violent capture and rescue of Arlington settler and Green Mountain Boy Capt. Remember Baker that took place 250 years ago.
The scene was an emergency town meeting set in 1772, during the turbulent years prior to Vermont becoming an independent Republic. Settlers holding their land under grants from New Hampshire were under attack by New York provincial authorities who were claiming those same lands. The audience found themselves literally “in the room where it happened” as they sat amongst actors in colonial garb as Desire, the wife of Remember Baker, told the story of the attack and capture her husband.
The play was the creation of James Thatch and Phyllis Chapman. A cast of 16 actors played the roles of the townspeople, with Don Miller as narrator, Brian Barney as Remember Baker, Emma Jansch as Desire Baker, James Thatch as Ethan Allen, Michael Chapman as Jehiel Hawley, Debby Goldman as William Searle, Tom Hughes as Dr. Samuel Adams, Ed Coy as Caleb Henderson, Matt Christian as Justus Sherwood, and playing the roles of townspeople were Alan Webster, Bill Budde, Don Greco, Lori Christian, Phyllis Chapman, May Jo Greco, and Gwen Christian. The play was directed by Robert Ebert with Melissa Hepler as stage manager. A full house of 120 people attended the event.
The event was held at the Federated Church in East Arlington.