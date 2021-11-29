WHITE CREEK, N.Y. – A new outdoor opportunity is available to the community.
On Thanksgiving eve, a group of supporters gathered to mark the official opening of the Cambridge Community Forest.
While the ceremonial ribbon cutting took just seconds, the journey to create the space took years of effort by volunteers and community members.
The ceremony kicked off with a land acknowledgement and speaker presentation from key stakeholders, including the Agricultural Stewardship Association, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, The Land Trust Alliance, Village of Cambridge Mayor Carman Bogle and White Creek Supervisor, James Griffith.
The first step in the creation of the forest was the purchase of the 140-acre wooded property at the edge of the village, made possible by money donated from the Open Space Institute. “The funding that OSI provided launched our ability to fundraise for the remaining cost,” said Renee Bouplon, the stewardship's executive director.
“The conservation of the Cambridge Community Forest is connecting children, families, residents, and visitors to nature and to each other,” said Kim Elliman, president and CEO of The Open Space Institute, which granted $80,000 towards the $110,000 purchase price of the property. “OSI is proud to have played a significant role in preserving this richly forested landscape, and prouder, still, to cheer on the Agricultural Stewardship Association as the property is opened for community enjoyment today.”
The forest will be an important outdoor and recreation area for the community, and additional hiking trails will be completed throughout the year.
The entrance to the forest is located at the intersection of Rockside Drive and Brookside Drive. Parking is available a short walk from the entrance in a lot on the Gilbert Street entrance of Rockside Drive. The forest is open from dawn till dusk.
For volunteer opportunities, please contact the stewardship at 518-692-7285 or asa@agstewardship.org.