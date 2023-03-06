WILLIAMSTOWN — The North Berkshire Community contra dance is back — with live music by accLaimed New England fiddler George Wilson and guitarist Marko Packard, on Saturday, March 11 at the First Congregational Church in Williamstown. Quena Crane will call (and teach) all the dances, welcoming to families with children, and adults too, with all levels of experience or none.
A talented, multi-instrumentalist and singer, Wilson’s repertoire samples a wide variety of traditional and folk styles. As a fiddler, he has over 500 tunes for dancing and listening — tunes from New England, Quebec, Cape Breton, Scotland, Ireland and Shetland. His dynamic fiddling, strongly influenced by Cape Breton and French Canadian styles, has been popular with dancers since the late 1970s.
Marko has played guitar, flute, and saxophone with a variety of popular contra dance bands for more than 20 years, including Rodney Miller and Friends, Spalpeen and Airdance.
All dances are friendly and easy, and the caller will teach them as we go. We’ll start with an introduction for beginners at 7:30 p.m. The first half of the dance welcomes families with children, while the second half is more likely to appeal to dancers who are still vigorous after 9. This year, every event will end with the Chorus Jig.
Admission is pay what you can, $10 to $20 suggested. Masks and proof of COVIC vaccination are required. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/NorthBerkshireDancePreReg.