MONTPELIER — The Community College of Vermont (CCV) will hold its 2022 commencement ceremony at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House in Northfield on June 4. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. More than 450 students will be awarded associate degrees.
The College is pleased to announce that Dr. Wanda Heading-Grant will be this year’s keynote speaker. Vice provost for diversity, equity, and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Carnegie Mellon University, Heading-Grant formerly served as the University of Vermont’s vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and has made significant contributions to the advancement of DEI in higher education and beyond.
This year’s student speaker is Kirsten Kersey, who attended CCV’s Upper Valley academic center. Kersey has been an active member of the Upper Valley’s youth services community, having worked for the Junction Youth Center and Hartford Youth Council. She will earn an associate degree in behavioral science and plans to pursue a career in youth services.
Director of HireAbility Vermont (formerly VocRehab) Diane Dalmasse will receive the Community Service Award. For more than 30 years, Dalmasse has worked to help Vermonters with disabilities access career pathways and find meaningful employment.
CCV President Joyce Judy will officiate the event. Gov. Phil Scott will address the Class of 2022, and members of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees will be in attendance.