MONTPELIER — A pair of local students at the Community College of Vermont have been named to the summer 2022 Dean's List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
Named were Holden Iserman of Bennington and Megan Atwood of Shaftsbury.
