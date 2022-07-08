BRATTLEBORO — In June, more than 85 Community Bank branches joined together to host a food drive in honor of National Hunger Awareness Month to collect nonperishable food items for local food pantries and food banks across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Throughout the month, bank staff, customers and community members poured in donations. The participating branches collected over 5,600 nonperishable items and over $360 in donations to support more than 100 food pantries and food banks.
“We’ve seen firsthand the difference that food pantries and food banks make in the communities we live and work in,” Corporate-Wide Culture & Diversity Officer Monticia Prather said. “It’s been an incredible experience to deliver the items to each organization and hear the impact the donation will have on our neighbors in need.”
Throughout its more than 150-year history, Community Bank has remained committed to a community-focused approach that puts customers first. In 2021, the bank’s annual charitable giving reached more than $2.3 million in sponsorships, donations and grants.
“We’re honored to help support the local food pantries and food banks in the New England region,” Regional Manager Anita Bourgeois said. “We can’t thank our communities enough who contributed to the food drive and helped make a difference.”
For more information on the bank, visit cbna.com.