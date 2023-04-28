BENNINGTON — Community Bank branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts hosted a canned food drive to collect nonperishable and canned food items for local food pantries and food banks in their communities.
Donations poured in from Community Bank employees, customers and community members. In total, branches collected over 6,400 nonperishable items and over $300 in donations to support more than 100 food pantries and food banks.
“We couldn’t be prouder of what our team members, customers and community members accomplished during National Canned Food month,” said Monticia Prather, corporatewide culture and diversity officer, in a statement. “It’s truly more than just numbers or donations — it’s the power of the people who make a difference in this world, and we’re playing a small role in helping families and neighbors in need.”
In 2022, the bank’s annual charitable giving reached more than $2 million in sponsorships, donations and grants.
“We’re honored to help support the local food pantries and food banks in the New England region,” New England Regional President Matthew Durkee said. “We’re making a difference, and I can’t thank our employees, customers and community members enough for contributing to this year’s canned food drive.”
