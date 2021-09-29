BENNINGTON — For the fourth consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day on Tuesday by showing support for its community with donations to local nonprofit groups.
In total, Community Bank donated $53,750 to local nonprofits across its four-state footprint in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Locally, two Bennington County branches contributed $250 to local nonprofits of their choice: Manchester Center donated to Burr and Burton Academy and Bennington donated to The Tutorial Center.
“We’re proud to participate in Good Neighbor Day each year,” regional manager Anita Bourgeois said. “The sense of community is celebrated and nurtured in our neighborhoods where we support each other to build thriving communities.”
“We’re truly honored to be a part of the Bennington County community and are grateful for this chance to give back. Being a good neighbor and an active participant in our community is part of our core values,” Community Bank President and CEO Mark Tryniski said. “National Good Neighbor Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate and give back to our communities and neighbors.”
National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 by Becky Mattson from Lakeside, Montana and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities. It is celebrated annually on Sept. 28 as a day of gratitude and community building.
For more information on the bank, visit cbna.com.