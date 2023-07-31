HOOSICK, N.Y. – A commemoration marking the anniversary of the Battle of Bennington will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site located on NY-67 in Hoosick. Speakers from the Friends of the Bennington Battlefield will deliver brief remarks before a wreath laying and artillery salute.
The weekend prior, on Aug. 12 and 13, guided tours will be offered hourly at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
This year marks the 246th anniversary of the Battle of Bennington. This important battle, "the compleatest Victory gain'd this War,” as reported by one observer, was the turning point of the Saratoga Campaign, itself the turning point of the Revolutionary War.