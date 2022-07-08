Austin Buttle of Shaftsbury earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The Citadel.
Nilanjan Chirchirillo of North Bennington, Caitlin Dansereau of Shaftsbury, and Jillian Grip of Dorset graduated with the class of 2022 at Ithaca College.
Olivia Salem of Bennington graduated with the class of 2022 at Fairfield University.
Caya Greenspan-Layman of Wilmington graduated with the class of 2022 from Muhlenberg College.
Abby Farrington and Enzo Li of Bennington earned dean’s list honors at St. Michael’s College for the Spring 2022 semester.
Adam Preiser of Arlington earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2022 semester.
Olivia Surdam of Bennington and Madison Owens of Shaftsbury earned dean’s list honors at the University of New Hampshire for the Spring 2022 semester.
Jessie Lazelle earned dean’s list honors at Adelphi University in New York for the Spring 2022 semester.
Evangeline Morrison of Manchester earned dean’s list honors at the College of Charleston for the Spring 2022 semester.