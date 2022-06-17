The following students have been recognized on the Dean's List at Norwich University for the Spring 2022 semester: Alyssa Harrington of Arlington, and Isaiah King of North Bennington.
The following students have been recognized on the Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island for the Spring 2022 semester: Noah Loomis of North Bennington, Nikita Noyes-Martel of Pownal, and Justin Saint Clair of North Bennington.
Phie Miles of Manchester Center graduated with the St. Lawrence University Class of 2022.
The following students have been named to the Connecticut College dean's list for the 2022 spring semester: Katharine Liell of Arlington, Gabrielle Craig of Dorset, and Sarah Umphlett of Shaftsbury.
Katharine Maris Liell of Arlington graduated with the Connecticut College Class of 2022.
Vermont Tech announced the following Spring 2022 graduates: Benjamin Hulett of Shaftsbury, Ashley Bertrand of Shaftsbury, Lindsay Brambley of Arlington, Carolyn Crawford of Arlington, Maria Deblois of Readsboro, Alicia Racicot of Bennington, Lisa Ryan of Wilmington, Stephen Sampson of Shaftsbury, Dillon Secoy of Shaftsbury, Celia Yavaniski of Bennington, Ethan Bennett of North Bennington, Marianne Burnham of Bennington, Michael Zhuraw of North Bennington, and Justin D'Amour of Bennington.