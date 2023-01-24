The following students were named to their college’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, as submitted:
Siena College: Aidan Forrest of Bennington and Jameson Kowanko of Manchester Center.
Muhlenberg College: Benjamin Bushee of Bennington.
University of New Hampshire: Carly Bylina of Bennington and Olivia Surdam of Bennington.
Hofstra University: Efremia Geralis of Manchester Center and Arden Wojtach of Manchester Center.
Bucknell University: Brooks Barry of Bondville, and Morgan Weber of Manchester Center.
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences: Andrew Marsden, Doctor of Pharmacy, of Bennington.
Castleton University: Chelsea Bailey of Bennington, Mikayla Bentley of North Pownal, Masson Billert of N Bennington, Karsen Dunican of N Bennington, Sharon Escoffery of Bennington, Patrick Forstmann of Bondville, Lucas Granger of Bennington, Kai Hacker of Manchester Center, Meghan-Lyn Hempstead of Bennington, Erinn Jennings of Arlington, Thomas Kehoe of Manchester Center, Brooke Lillie of Pownal, Emily Long of Bennington, Regina Marchese of Arlington, Leanna Mason of Pawlet, Dorothy Wickenheisser of Sunderland, and Guillermo Yescas of Pawlet.
SUNY Cortland: Isaiah Brunache of Bennington.