BENNINGTON — Four distinct artists are collaborating to offer a temporary pop-up art gallery in the corner space of the Putnam Building at 359 Main Street.
The opening is slated from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. The gallery will remain open through March 12, with hours Fridays 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. Entrance is free and open to the public.
After a successful showing, local artist Barbara Ackerman felt inspired to do another and wanted to move into a shared showing. She had immediate response from fellow artists Teru Simon, Greg Winterhalter and Gregory Smith. With support from the Better Bennington Corporation, the four took on the task of creating a welcoming space that illuminates their varied pieces and complimentary styles.
Ackerman is an art educator, designer and fine artist. She draws inspiration from the temporal, natural world and uses patterns, color and movement to create the remembrance of an experience real and imagined. Her recent studies include printmaking residencies at the Artist Association of Nantucket and Vermont Studio Center and exhibits include the juried International Solarplate Exhibition at Southampton, La.
Winterhalter is a painter, working in all painting and related mediums and occasionally with printmaking, papermaking and ceramics. Winterhalter's work responds, both figuratively and abstractly, to the surrounding environment, personal life experience, and the essential need for human expression through a range of artistic styles. He is a retired visual art and humanities professor emeritus and community arts activist in southwest Vermont., N.Y., and Mass.
Simon grew up in a large artistic family. Although she became a serious artist late, she was involved in making art all her life. Her first language was ceramic sculpture, but she also paints, does printmaking and pottery using a large variety of firings and techniques. Most of her technical knowledge was gleaned from her surroundings. Her strongest influences come from the world around her; capturing a moment, gesture, a character, the weather, the light. She has taught all areas of art on all levels for over 34 years, at Mount Anthony Union High School for 23 years, retiring in 2011.
Smith, a Vermont native from North Pownal, began his sculpture studies with Isaac Witkin and Brower Hatcher at Bennington College and later studied with Paul Aschenbach at the University of Vermont. His work has been shown in New York and throughout the United States and he has won numerous awards for his sculpture. Some of his outdoor work is currently on view in Charleston, South Carolina and Montpelier, Vt., with an additional exhibit opening in Greenville, N.C. in March. The art critic Sam Hunter wrote that Smith’s sculptures “radiate a cool, urbane intensity…and express a refreshing simplicity and wit that reflect his New England roots and, simultaneously, embody his art’s firmly modernist foundations.” For more information, visit www.gregorysmithsculpture.com.