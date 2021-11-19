CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — For one local church, holiday gift giving turned global.
In September, the Coila Church congregation participated in Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. The initiative encourages people to fill a shoebox with gifts and necessities to be shipped across the world to children who might not otherwise receive presents.
The church filled 74 shoeboxes, while friends from Shushan churches prepared 20 pre-printed shoeboxes. The committee in charge was able to pack an additional 21 shoeboxes from items donated by the congregation throughout the year. Total, the church packed 115 shoeboxes to be delivered to children around the world.
On Nov. 14, during remote worship service, Pastor Bailey led a prayer for the shoeboxes and the 115 children who will receive them.