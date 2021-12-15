VERMONT SHIRES — It's important to get to know state representatives, and it's more fun over coffee.
Reps. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz have set the dates for their monthly constituent coffee hours in the new year. The online meetings will be held on the second Saturday of every month via Zoom. To participate, email KJames@leg.state.vt.us at least 30 minutes before the meeting.
Together, James and Bongartz represent the communities of Arlington, Manchester, Sandgate and part of Sunderland, or the Bennington-4 district, in the Vermont House of Representatives.
James serves on the Education Committee and Bongartz serves on the Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee.
The meetings are from 9 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 12, April 9, May 14 and June 11. The legislative session begins on Jan. 4 and will adjourn for the year sometime in May. During the session, legislators work in the Montpelier statehouse every Tuesday through Friday and return home to their communities every Saturday through Monday.
All Bennington-4 residents are welcome at constituent meetings. It’s a chance to hear statehouse updates, ask questions, share concerns and contribute ideas. Reach out to James or Bongartz anytime by email: KJames@leg.state.vt.us and SBongartz@leg.state.vt.us. Follow them on Facebook: Kathleen James VT State Representative and Seth Bongartz – Vermont State Representative.