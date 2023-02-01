BENNINGTON — Climate Advocates Bennington will once again present a Climate Excellence Award" to an eligible person or organization in the Bennington community. CAB believes this award brings positive energy to the Bennington community and those working to reduce carbon emissions, enable renewable energy and address climate injustices.
CAB will be welcoming nominations until March 1, and will present the award during an Earth Day Celebration on April 22.
To make nominations, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelBw55rHtcSL7PjUsk_x5Dv8cs7ZfZ26ReF5XgzINn0A9e_w/viewform.