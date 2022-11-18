WATERBURY — The Children’s Literacy Foundation is accepting applications for its flagship CLiF Year of the Book grant.
Awarded annually to 10 qualifying public elementary schools in Vermont and New Hampshire, the grant provides selected schools with $25,000 in new books and literacy programming, including interactive in-person visits from authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers; family literacy events; writing workshops; new books for the school and public libraries; 10 new books for each student to choose and keep; and many additional resources over the course of the school year.
The deadline to apply is March 1.
Since launching the Year of the Book program, CLiF has partnered with 103 elementary schools in towns across the Twin States. One of its partners for the 2022-2023 Year of the Book is Pownal.
“CLiF’s Year of the Book Grant program has a proven track record of creating a culture of literacy within a school community,” said CLiF program manager Cassie Willner. “The excitement that comes from new ideas, new books and new connections makes this an invigorating grant for schools, and also for CLiF. This grant provides New Hampshire and Vermont’s under-resourced children and communities with much-needed literacy support, author/illustrator visits and new books to inspire joy around reading."
The Year of the Book is awarded to schools serving pre-K through grade six that have demonstrated a commitment to literacy and creative ideas for celebrating reading and writing. The goals are to inspire students to read and write for pleasure, to encourage enthusiasm for books, to supplement schools’ existing literacy efforts, to ensure all children have access to high-quality books and to increase family engagement in literacy.
To be eligible, a school should demonstrate that at least 30 percent of its students underperform on reading and writing assessments and at least 35 percent qualify for free or reduced lunch. Additional eligibility requirements and a link to apply can be found at clifonline.org/literacy-programs/year-of-the-book.
CLiF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture a love of reading and writing among children up to age 12 at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1998, CLiF has supported and inspired over 350,000 young readers and writers through its literacy program grants and has given almost $10 million in new, high quality children's books. For more information about CLiF, visit clifonline.org.