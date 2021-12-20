MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced $3 million in grant funding for local and regional partners aimed at reducing agricultural nutrient runoff throughout the state. The money is available through the Agricultural Clean Water Initiative Program.
The request for proposals opened Dec. 15, and applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Eligible applicants include farmers, non-profit organizations, educational institutions and local government entities.
For the complete request for proposals, program details and additional information, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/agricultural-clean-water-initiative-program, call the agency at 802-828-2431, or email AGR.WaterQuality@Vermont.gov.
Local and regional partners play a vital role in the education, outreach, and implementation of conservation practices that reduce nutrient pollution from farming.
“Vermont’s local and regional network of partners make conservation and best practice implementation on Vermont farmland possible. We are pleased to provide this funding opportunity to support partners in their work to provide educational opportunities and technical assistance to the agricultural community,” said Secretary Anson Tebbetts.