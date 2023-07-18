BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation joins forces with the North Bennington McCullough Library and the Bennington Free Library for a town-wide tag sale on Saturday. This event is free and open to the public.
The sale will be held in North Bennington and Bennington from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Several sellers are coming together for a group sale in Merchants Park while others will host sales at their homes in Bennington and North Bennington. Every item imaginable is up for grabs.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 38 unique sellers — and more applications were coming in.
A QR code to the listing on the DISTRX app will be available at both libraries and at every sale. The QR code will go live on Wednesday evening. There will also be a full page map of sale sites in the Bennington Banner on Saturday.
Payment methods — cash only, checks, Venmo or credit cards — will be set by each seller.
Information and an application can be found on the events page at the BBC's website at https://www.betterbennington.com/events.