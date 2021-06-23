Emery and Alice Otruba, of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., announce the graduation of their son John Emery Otruba from the University of Minnesota Law School. Otruba attended Hoosick Falls Central School and later received his BA in history from the State University College at Geneseo. He currently resides with his fiancé in Buffalo, N.Y., where he will sit for the N.Y. state bar exam this summer.
The following students have earned degrees from the University of Vermont: Alexa Beach, of Arlington, Bachelor of Science; Jeremy Bourgeois, Bennington, Bachelor of Science; Erin Cairns, Manchester Center, Bachelor of Science; Connor Dee, Manchester Center, Bachelor of Arts; Ana Garay, Manchester, Bachelor of Science; Brian Grace, Bennington, Bachelor of Science; Brenna Harris, Bennington, Bachelor of Science; John Hurley, Bennington, Bachelor of Science; Sebastian Konecsny, Dorset, Bachelor of Arts; Emily Lampron, Arlington, Bachelor of Science; Shea Lincourt, Manchester, Cum Laude Bachelor of Science; Thea Pappas, Bennington, Summa Cum Laude Bachelor of Science; Sophia Prandini, Bennington, Bachelor of Science; Jena Staab, Arlington, Bachelor of Science; Emily Sullivan, Manchester Center, Bachelor of Science; Alexandra White, Bennington, Bachelor of Arts; and Abigale Whitman, North Bennington, Bachelor of Science.
Sarah Umphlett, class of 2024 at Connecticut College, has been named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester, achieving Dean's High Honors.
Sarah Asciutto of Manchester Center has been named to the Plymouth State University dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
Jay McClellan has made the President's Honor Roll at Oklahoma State University.
Savannah Byrne of Readsboro was among the 206 students who graduated May 16 from Northfield Mount Hermon, a co-educational preparatory school in Massachusetts.
Hudson Valley Community College has released its spring 2021 dean's list. Local students named include Bailey Willard, of Shaftsbury; Connor Spiezio, Rozlyn Saunders, Keaton Cossey, Jocelyn Woodworth and Gina Sheehan, Cambridge, N.Y.; and Emma Fischer, Bennington.
Joshua David Paine, of Bennington, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Three local students have been named Presidential Scholars for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University. They are Aimee E. Frank, of Arlington, Maxwell Hoffer, Cambridge, N.Y.; and Noah Payne, Pownal.
Keira Hogan, of Manchester, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the College of Charleston.
DJ Mulroy and Laren Mulroy, both of Arlington, have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Grove City College.
Melissa Curran of Manchester Center has been named to the dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the spring semester.
Cassandra Bovie, of Cambridge, N.Y., and William French, of Arlington, have been named to the Nazareth College spring 2021 dean's list.
Owen McLeese Harter, of Arlington, received a bachelor of science with great distinction in environmental engineering, civil engineering, from Clarkson University in May.
Austen Boudreau, of Manchester, has been named to the University of Utah's spring 2021 dean's list.
Mireille Polis, of Bennington, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2021 dean's list.
Isabella Lugo, of Bennington, was inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national communication association's official honor society, during a recent virtual ceremony. Lugo is a student at Quinnipiac University.
Several local students have been named to the Castleton University dean's list for the spring semester. They include Chelsea Bailey, D'Andra Brown, Meghan-Lyn Hempstead, Emilie O'Brien, Brianna Osterhout and Sara Woodie-Pacheco, all of Bennington; Lauren Carter, Manchester Center; Liam Center and Sampson Wilkins, North Bennington; Erica Garofalo, Woodford; Hailey Godette, West Pawlet; Daniel Jackson, Dorset; Lias Levin, Jordan Mattison, Marylou Rivera and Brooke McNulty, Shaftsbury; Regina Marchese and Elizabeth Roberts, Arlington; and Nancy McGill and Jessie Szary, Cambridge, N.Y.
Dorothy Wickenheisser, of Sunderland, was recently named to the Castleton University president's list for the spring semester.
The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y., has named five local students to the dean's list for the spring semester: Gillian Calkins, of Arlington; Hosanna Davis, Kaia Haskell and Alyssa Rowland, Cambridge, N.Y.; and Claire Paquin, North Bennington.
A number of local students have been named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Vermont. They are Joseph Alexander, of Arlington; Arianna Barrios, East Arlington; Alexa Beach, Arlington; Kai Ling Boyd, Wilmington; Erin Cairns, Manchester Center; Morgan Foley, Dorset; Brian Grace, Bennington; Jamie Keel, West Rupert; Shea Lincourt, Manchester; Elizabeth Malinowski, Bennington; Anthony Mazzola, Bennington; Kyla Obenauer, Shaftsbury; Thea Pappas, Bennington; Logan Sands, East Dorset; Emma Shroyer, Pownal; Justin Sweeney, Manchester Center; Alura Thiem, North Bennington; and Logan Younce, Arlington.
The following students were named to the Castleton University president's list for the spring semester: Molly Austin, of Bennington; Jamie Boyle, Pownal; Queenie Garrison, North Bennington; Cydney Jeffrey, Manchester Center; and Summer Lampron, Bennington.
Will Sambrook, of Dorset, recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Arts degree.