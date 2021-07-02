Graduation day
The following students at the Community College of Vermont earned associate degrees in spring 2021: Eric Goodfellow, Eric R. Goodfellow, Kendra Juarez, Megan E. Manktelow and Melissa Lynn Vincent, Arlington; Emalyn Michelle Barber, Joseph Barnett, Robert J. Benjamin, Jessica A. Leonard, Wendy A. Lyons, Kaylee J. Maynard, Sheila Ann Norse, Crystal L. Pacher, Hawke Russell Sleigh and Deborah A. Stratton, Bennington; Emily Ann Houghton, Hoosick Falls, N.Y; Karen Anne Harrington, Manchester; Sharon Angela Green, Trudy Heinrichs, Amanda Lyn Towne and Rebekah Elizabeth Trudell, Manchester Center; Kamryn Ava Capriola, Santana Maria Greene and Morgan Marie Martocchio, North Bennington; Shannon L. Hart, Pownal; Savannah Danielle Gotsch and Constance Skaflestad, Shaftsbury; and Adam Annunziata and Joshua Paul McAffry, Sunderland.
Jessica Bradley of Pawlet graduated from Plymouth State University during its 150th anniversary commencement ceremony on May 8. Bradley received a bachelor of science in psychology.
Jackson Thibodeau, of North Bennington, has graduated from Union College.
The following students recently received degrees from Quinnipiac University: Isabella Lugo, Bennington; Samantha Flohr, Connor Smith and Isabella Vega, Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; and Kaitlyn Cerreta, Shaftsbury.
Bryn Tufts, of Manchester Center, has graduated from Endicott College.
Jacob Smith of Arlington and Brett Swanson of Wilmington have graduated from Ithaca College.
Students win academic honors
Leia Ashikawa of Arlington has been named to the spring semester dean’s L]ist at Ohio Wesleyan University.
Olivia Salem of Bennington has been named to the Fairfield University dean’s list for the spring semester.
Vermont Tech congratulates the following students for achieving dean’s list honors for the spring semester: Laura Amatruto, Arlington; Brendan Blevins, Readsboro; Katherine Jacobs, Winhall; and Maria Potvin, Stamford.
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Endicott College: Kaley Brown, Arlington; Jack Bushee, Bennington; and Bryn Tufts and Beckett Weir, Manchester Center.
Sean Young, of Dorset, and Grace Yurko, of Manchester Center, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Susquehanna University.
Ithaca College congratulates students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester: Samuel Chaney, North Bennington; Anna Freebern, Arlington; Olivia Saunders, Bondville; and Brett Swanson, Wilmington.
The University of New Hampshire has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester. Erin Williams of Shaftsbury earned highest honors; Olivia Surdam and Carly Bylina of Bennington and Kirstin Murray of Pownal earned high honors.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring semester: Ryan Rogge and Enzo Li, Bennington; and Emmalene Gabriel, North Bennington.
Amelia Gingue of Arlington has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Sam Houston State University.
Allison Perry of Eagle Bridge, N.Y., and Victoria Vellucci of Buskirk, N.Y., have been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Siena College, while Carson McLenithan of Cambridge, N.Y., Bridey Nolan and Amy Perry of Eagle Bridge and Laura Vellucci of Buskirk have been named to the dean’s list.
Evan Crumb of Cambridge, N.Y., and Gabrielle Beal of Wilmington have been named to the dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross.
The following local students have been named to the dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont: Grace Burhans, Carson Gordon, Caden Hall and Jennifer Vittone, Bennington; William Simmers, Manchester Center; Joshua Boucher and Samantha Sohl, Pownal; and Savannah Lee, Shaftsbury. In addition, the following students were named to the president’s list: Lucas Corey and Allison Katrick, Bennington; Ashton Putnam, Manchester Center; Kamryn Capriola, North Bennington; and Alexa Dailey, Pownal. Named to CCV’s student honors list were Thomas Huster and Jennica-Lyn Shortsleeve, Arlington; Joseph Barnett, April Crawford, Levi Dumas, Carrie Haskell, Brianna Hurley, Hannah Lafreniere, Kate Love, Alexander Nicol, Amy Osterhout, Destiny Rhodes, Deborah Stratton, Amanda Sweet and Jeremy Yorke, Bennington; Dylan Johnson, East Arlington; Mona Bowen, East Dorset; Emily Houghton, Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; Robert Mulvey, Manchester Center; Ellisa Mattison, Pownal; and Wenonah Knapp and Evan Williams, Shaftsbury.