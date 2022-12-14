WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute offers a full day of special activities on Jan. 8 as part of its Fun on First Sundays program. Admission to the galleries and special exhibitions is free all day and visitors can enjoy special activities from 1 to 4 p.m.
January’s event is themed to the concept of portraits. Visitors can make portraits and are encouraged to reflect on the idea of a portrait. A variety of materials for collage and photo-based portraits will be available. For those who choose to make a self-portrait, mirrors will be provided. Museumgoers may also pick up a self-guide from the Admissions desk and, while browsing portraits in the collection, meet with artists stationed around the museum or sit for their own portraits.
In conjunction with First Sunday programming, the Clark’s Manton Study Center for Works on Paper hosts a special pop-up exhibition. Take a journey through different portrait traditions represented in the Clark’s works on paper collection — from Old Master engravings featuring sumptuous regalia and multiple attributes to the stark, pared-down lithographic portrait of Edvard Munch contemplating his own mortality.
While visiting the Clark, visitors can see the Clark’s newest exhibition, Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century French Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France, in the Clark Center galleries. Featuring a selection of 86 enchanting studies, architectural plans, albums, sketchbooks, prints, and optical devices, the exhibition expands the understanding of drawing as a tool of documentation and creation in the age of Enlightenment. Also on view is On the Horizon: Art and Atmosphere in the Nineteenth Century in the Eugene V. Thaw Gallery of the Clark’s Manton Research Center. This exhibition chronologically charts the visual response to the ideation, use, and eventual misuse of air in the nineteenth century.
Admission to the Clark is free from January through March 2023. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events. No advance registration required.
Family programs are supported by Allen & Company.