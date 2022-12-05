WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will host a lecture by exhibition curator and Clark-Getty Paper Project Curatorial Fellow Sarah Grandin in conjunction with the opening of Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.
Grandin will share the rich history of the national library of France’s collections, and how that shaped the selection of works included in the Clark’s exhibition.
The free talk is presented in the Clark’s auditorium.
In partnership with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF), the Clark is organizing the first exhibition ever presented of 18th-century French drawings from the National Library of France’s extensive collection. The selection of 84 enchanting studies, architectural plans, albums, sketchbooks, prints, and optical devices expands understanding of drawing as a tool of documentation and creation in the age of Enlightenment, spanning the domains of natural history, current events, theater design, landscape, and portraiture.
