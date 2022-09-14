WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Oct.13, the Clark Art Institute will screen "Foragers," the second presentation in its five-part Film and Art series, which runs from September through November. A post-film discussion with Williams College Arabic Studies and Comparative Literature Professor Amal Eqeiq and master’s students Max Gruber (’22) and Meghan Clare Considine (’22) will follow. The free showing is open to the public and takes place in the Clark’s auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
In "Foragers" (2022, 65 minutes), director and producer Jumana Manna blends documentary and fiction to profile the age-old Palestinian practice of gathering wild edibles such as za’atar (thyme) and the delicacy ’akkoub. Israeli nature conservation laws have criminalized this indigenous tradition. The film presents a meditative portrait of the resistance, joy, and deep ecological knowledge held by today’s foragers. Manna’s approach mirrors the gentleness of her subjects, the Clark said.
No registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
The next film of the Film and Art series is "Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons," screening on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium.