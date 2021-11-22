Williamstown, Mass.—The Clark Art Institute’s popular First Sundays Free program continues on Sunday, Dec. 5. Admission to the galleries is free to all visitors for the entire day, but advance registration is strongly recommended.
Visitors are invited to explore the Clark, indoors and outdoors. Explore images of indoor and outdoor spaces in the galleries with a special self-guide, available at the Admissions desk. And stop by the Conforti Pavilion to make giftable keepsakes to brighten up your home - or someone else’s.
Indoors, explore 20th century printmaking movements through a wide selection of works from the Clark’s collection of Japanese prints in Competing Currents: 20th-Century Japanese Prints, on view in the Clark’s Eugene V. Thaw Gallery for Works on Paper through Jan. 30. Visit Erin Shirreff: Remainders, on view in the Clark’s Manton Research Center and in the lower level of the Clark Center, before it closes on Jan. 2.
Outdoors, walk the trails to see Anne Thompson: Trail Signs, a rotating installation using the existing infrastructure of trail kiosks on and around the museum campus, on view through Dec. 31. Every two weeks for the duration of the project, the artist will install new sets of posters onto the blank surfaces of seven freestanding wood structures, for a total of 48 unique prints. At 2:30 p.m. join Thompson and exhibition curator Robert Wiesenberger for a walk through her outdoor exhibition, culminating with a campfire and treats on Stone Hill. The event is free but registration is required at clarkart.edu/events.
First Sundays Free is generously supported by the officers and employees of Allen & Company, Inc.