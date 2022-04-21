Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The Clark Art Institute is hosting "Mother’s Day at the Clark." Visitors are encouraged to bring their mothers to the institute on May 8 for a day of fun activities -- all offered free with gallery admission.

Special gallery guides are available for visitors at the Clark’s Admissions desk to provide a self-guided walk through the galleries focused on the theme of mothering. After getting inspired by the collection, visitors can make a card or bookmark to share with the special people in their lives. Art-making activities take place in the Clark Center's lower lobby from 1 to 4 p.m.

Family programs at the Clark are supported by Allen & Company.

