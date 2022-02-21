WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Mary Weaver Chapin, curator of prints and drawings at the Portland Art Museum, Portland, Ore., will present a special talk on the print portfolios of key leaders of the Nabis artistic movement who played a central role in the late 19th Century transition from Impressionism to early Modernism.
Her talk, “Intimate Color: The Print Portfolios of Bonnard, Vuillard, and Denis, 1899,” will be broadcast via Zoom and Facebook Live on Sunday March 6, at 2 p.m.
Advance registration is required to view the Zoom. Registrants will receive an email with a private Zoom link before the event. For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu/events.