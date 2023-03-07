WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Metropolitan Opera’s broadcast production of "Falstaff" airs at the Clark Art Institute at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the latest installment of the 2022 to 2023 season of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live, high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full live performance, along with backstage interviews and commentary. The Clark broadcasts the opera in its auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.
Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee an ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park and Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov and baritone Christopher Maltman.
Tickets are $25 ($22 for members, $18 for students with valid ID, and $7 for children 10 and under). To purchase tickets, visit clarkart.edu/events or call the box office at 413-458-0524. Advance reservations are strongly suggested. No refunds are currently accepted.
The next Met: Live in HD performance is Der Rosenkavalier, airing at noon on Saturday, April 15.