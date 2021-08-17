MANCHESTER — The Manchester Community Library has appointed John G. Clark as president of the Board of Trustees. Clark replaces outgoing president and Manchester resident Kate Orme, who served in that post since 2018.
“We are excited for John’s leadership,” said library executive director J. Violet Gannon. “His expertise in fundraising and commitment to our community will be assets to the library as we enter this next post-pandemic chapter.”
Clark, a Manchester resident, has been involved with MCL for several years, serving on the Board of Trustees and chairing the advancement committee, where he was instrumental in sustaining donor relations during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I am thrilled to serve the Manchester Community Library as its next board president. This role is a capstone to my professional life in education and communications and my belief in the power of information and lifelong learning. The library is a critical institution in the town of Manchester and I am eager to continue and enhance its service to the community, working hand in hand with Violet and my colleagues on the Board," Clark said.
A graduate of Phillips Academy and Yale University, Clark presently serves as senior search consultant at Carney, Sandoe & Associates. Prior to his present position, Clark’s career entailed 15 years in the advertising and newspaper sectors and subsequent leadership roles in advancement at two independent schools, Loomis Chaffee and the American School in London.
Clark presently serves on the Board of Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital, where he also is president of the Grace Hospital Foundation Board. He and his wife, Mia, previously lived in Windham and have six grown children.
It is the mission of the Manchester Community Library to be open to all as an inspiring gathering place for the community, providing opportunities and resources for personal enrichment and growth. For current hours and programs, visit mclvt.org or call 802-362-2607.