South Burlington -- This tax season, more people will qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), according to Hunger Free Vermont.
People who worked during 2021 may qualify for a financial boost of up to $1,500 if they don’t have children, or up to $6,700 if they do, by claiming the EITC. Additionally, any family with children who receives the Vermont EITC is automatically income eligible for 3SquaresVT -- meaning it may be easier to enroll in the program and get money every month to buy groceries.
Every year, one in five people miss out on thousands of dollars in savings and added benefits because they are unaware of EITC and its link to 3SquaresVT.
“Make sure you claim the EITC you earned. This credit could give you more money in your refund and reduce any tax you owe. There are many Vermont residents who are leaving this hard earned credit behind,” said Anore Horton, executive director at Hunger Free Vermont. “Receiving the EITC could also make you eligible for 3SquaresVT, even if you would not be otherwise. If you sign up for 3SquaresVT and you have children, they automatically qualify for free school meals, and help their school keep meals free for all students!” Vermonters making under $57,414 should see if they qualify.
EITC is designed to help compensate hard working people while also providing economic stimulus to our state, Horton said. People with a Social Security number can get an income boost through the Earned Income Tax Credit when they file their taxes, even if they are not a U.S. citizen.
In 2021, 37,000 Vermonters received an average EITC of $1,934. EITC and 3SquaresVT reduce economic insecurity and put food on the table for thousands of families. “Call the IRS to see if you qualify for the EITC, even if you don’t usually file taxes,” Horton said. “And apply for 3SquaresVT. If your family receives the EITC, you have also earned the additional benefits that come along with it.”
Hunger Free Vermont said to claim the EITC, people need to file a tax return by April 18, 2022 even if they aren’t required to file this year. If it’s the first time filing taxes or you need help filling out the form to claim the tax credit, there are free resources and IRS-certified volunteers who can help. Call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 or dial 2-1-1 to make an appointment with a local tax assistance organization. Visit GetYourRefund.org to have an IRS-certified volunteer file your taxes for free, or visit MyFreeTaxes.com to file your own taxes for free online if you do not have self-employment income.
Hunger Free Vermont is a statewide nonprofit organization that works with state agencies and community groups to develop sustainable hunger solutions. To learn more, visit www.hungerfreevt.org.