SOUTH BURLINGTON -- Cadets and senior members of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) recently took advantage of clear skies and moderate spring temperatures to conduct a statewide Search and Rescue Exercise, which included airborne photography simulating airborne damage assessments and other search and rescue tasks. CAP Vermont Wing cadets and senior members from Burlington, Montpelier/Barre, Rutland and Bennington squadrons participated, utilizing all three of the Wing’s fuel-efficient Cessna aircraft.
CAP Captain Peter Slocombe, vice commander of the CAP Vermont Wing, was the Incident Commander for the full day exercise.
Frequent statewide training is vital for CAP Vermont Wing’s readiness. Quick and safe deployments of the Wing’s members, proficient use of electronic and photographic assets, and coordination with critical state and national agencies greatly enhance the Wing’s response in times of emergency.