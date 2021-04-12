HOOSICK, N.Y. — The West Hoosick Baptist Church will hold a community barbecue for pick-up only on April 24. Menu choices are chicken or tri tip steak, and baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, and dessert are included. The cost is $12.
Dinners will be available for pick-up only from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the church on County Route 103, Buskirk-West Hoosick Road. To place an order, call Paula Baker at 518-686-5664, Dottie Cross at 518-205-5520, or Bob Lang at 518-677-3951 by April 23.
Dinners will be available the day of event while supplies last. Please bring a grocery bag for carry out.