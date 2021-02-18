CHESTER — You could call it a case of striking while the mitten is hot.
The First Universalist Parish of Chester is offering "felted, up-cycled, re-purposed, three-pattern mittens" at its mitten sale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"All that verbiage just means that they’ve been lovingly sewn from scraps of (usually) wool sweaters and coats picked up at thrift stores, lined with fleece that comes mostly from blankets, assembled into multi-colored and multi-patterned, very, very warm mittens," the church said in a press release. "You know— 'Bernie Mittens.'”
The church said several of its members have been sewing the mittens, since parishioner Liz MacCadie called FUPC board chair Melody Reed late one night, excited about the idea of making and selling the mittens: “But we’ve gotta act fast,” MacCadie said. “This is a craze.”
So Reed, along with parishioners Wendy Schwarz and Barbara Windham, watched some YouTube videos, found some materials, put on their masks and got to work in the church basement.
“I love it,” says Reed, who’s been sewing since her mother taught her when she was in sixth grade (about the same time Schwarz and Windham learned to sew). “It’s like being a kid in a candy store. All the colors and patterns and materials. Three different colors and mixing the patterns. We’ve got a real production line down here.”
They’ve already made several dozen mittens and plan to keep on felting and cutting and sewing until the weekend of the sale.
Mittens are $45, and can be picked up at the church on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
The church is located in Chester at 211 North St., Route 103. Parking is available.