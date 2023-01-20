BENNINGTON — Christopher Petry, RN, a nurse in the Emergency Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), was the December recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC).
“Chris is so warm and personable,” said SVHC’s Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President for Patient Care Services Pamela Duchene. “These exemplary qualities combined with his efficiency and professionalism make Chris a standout to his patients.”
One nominator wrote, “Chris made me feel valued as a person and a patient from the moment he arrived. He was the most professional and [good] humored nurse I have ever met. His demeanor was so practical and on point.” A second nomination noted Petry’s kindness and helpfulness. “He made sure I was okay and made me feel comfortable.”
Petry grew up in Manchester and received his nursing degree as a part of Army training and through Weber State University in Utah. He was stationed at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, and in Utah before returning to Vermont to work at SVMC in 2015. The award was presented during a surprise ceremony last month.
“It’s really nice to be recognized,” Petry said. “I am also grateful to feel supported by management. My coworkers and I make a great team. Everybody lives in this community, and we all work hard to support each other. It’s a good atmosphere.”
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation. It celebrates nurses’ education, training, and skill. Nominations can be submitted by patients, families, physicians, and colleagues. All nominations are blinded, so that they are anonymous, before being reviewed by a selection committee. One nurse is then chosen as the DAISY Award winner. DAISY Awards are presented on a regular basis, usually bi-monthly or quarterly.