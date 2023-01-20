MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning will welcome back writer and photographer Christopher Dant to talk about photographs of Abraham Lincoln. The talk will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, via Zoom video conference.
Of the 136 photographs believed to have been made of Abraham Lincoln, only a handful remain today, nearly all from the last 11 years of his life. At the time, he intuitively understood his images would give his urgent words a face, the face of a struggling Union and Democracy itself as the horrific civil war and slavery tore at him. Join Dant to witness the iconic photographic images of Lincoln and the stories behind them that tell us so much about his monumental struggles and, ultimately, his death and legacy. Registration is $22 in advance.
For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.