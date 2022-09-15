unnamed (46).jpg

Magician Chris Lengyel

 BPAC
BENNINGTON — Family-friendly magician Chris Lengyel brings his high-energy comedy magic show to the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. The show features close up magic, mind blowing mentalism, daring yet comical escapes, and Lengyel gives the audience the chance to learn a magic trick. There will be a meet and greet after the show, and Lengyel will give a 20-minute magic lesson for an additional $10 (at time of ticket purchase).

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, and $10 for the lesson add-on.

