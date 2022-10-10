BENNINGTON — The Bennington Children's Chorus, directed by Kerry Ryer-Parke, begins its fall term on Thursday.
Weekly Thursday one-hour rehearsals are held for the junior ensemble (ages 7 to 12) from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., and for the senior ensemble (ages 10 to 17) from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
To keep its singers healthy, the chorus requires everyone to be vaccinated. New choristers may try the first two weeks before making a financial commitment. There is no audition required, but registration by email is requested. Contact Deborah at detnsc@aol.com.
The chorus is an independent, community-based nonprofit organization formed so all children can study and perform the finest choral literature written for the treble voice, while making new friends and having fun.
There is a fee to participate, and scholarships are available. For more information, visit benningtonchildrenschorus.com.