BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Choral Society is welcoming new members. No auditions are necessary. Rehearsals for the May 2023 concert begin on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 108 School St.
The program "All-American" is crafted by new Artistic Director Brian Dukeshier. It includes tunes that are truly American, like "Shenandoah," American composers, such as Eric Whitacre, and even American poets and Mark Twain. Some of these pieces are staples of American choral singing, while others are favorites of American audiences. The large work we will perform is "Fern Hill" by New York composer John Corigliano and poet Dylan Thomas.
For more information about Choral Society, May’s concert program or to register to sing, visit benningtoncountychoralsociety.org. Email questions to bccssingers@gmail.com.