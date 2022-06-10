BENNINGTON -- The Bennington County Choral Society presents its spring concert on Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m. under the direction of guest conductor Gene Marie Callahan. The group will perform Randall Thompson's Last Words of David, Alleluia, and Frostina, along with Alfred Fedak's Last Verse: A Cycle of New England Epitaphs. Fedak will be accompanying the chorus on piano for this performance.
The concert will be held at the Second Congregational Church on Hillside Street in Bennington. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at benningtoncountychoralsociety.org. Masks are required.