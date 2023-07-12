BENNINGTON — Chiro-Med & Rehab announced that Dr. Taronte Venable is joining their staff of physicians at the end of the month.
Venable completed his undergraduate degree at Quinnipiac University, and his doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine at the National University of Health Sciences. He is specialty board certified in functional neurology through the American Chiropractic Neurology Board. He is pleased to start serving the tri-state community after a long tenure in the greater Manhattan area.
Chiropractic Neurology is the branch of neurology that engages the internal and external environment of the individual in a structured and targeted approach to affect positive changes in the nervous system and consequently the physiology and behavior of an individual. Chiropractic Neurologists are board-certified specialists in non-drug, non-surgical care for those with neurologically based health problems. There are many conditions that directly benefit from these treatment modalities, not limited to: headaches, vertigo, pain syndromes, developmental disorders, nerve injury, spinal cord injury, head injury or stroke, movement disorders, and many other conditions.
Chiro-Med & Rehab is located at 345 Elm St. in Bennington.