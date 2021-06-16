BENINGTON — Bennington County 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten invites children and families to a virtual visit with author and illustrator Marty Kelley on Saturday at 3 p.m. Here is the link to join the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84878962065, meeting ID: 848 7896 2065.
Kelley is currently a children’s author and illustrator but in the past, he was a second grade teacher, a baker, a cartoonist, a newspaper art director, a drummer in a heavy metal band, a balloon delivery guy, an animator, and lots of other things. He is well known for the children's books "Fall is not Easy," "The Rules," "Winter Woes," "Summer Stinks," "Spring Goes Squish," "The Messiest Desk," "Twelve Terrible Things," "A Cape!" and "Fame, Fortune, and the Bran Muffins of Doom."
Participating libraries include the Bennington Free Library, Martha Canfield Library, Solomon Wright Public Library, John G. McCullough Library, Manchester Community Library, Stamford Community Library, and the Readsboro Community Library. The program is funded by a Sunrise Direct Services Community Grant.
To learn more about the Bennington County 1,000 Books program, visit https://www.benningtonfreelibrary.org/2017/02/21/1000-books-before-kindergarten/.