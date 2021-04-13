BENNINGTON — The Seeds of Hope project invites children to create a picture of a flower they would like to plant in the Bennington community’s “Garden of Hope.” These flowers will be displayed in Main Street windows during the month of May, and Bennington Free Library’s Children’s Room is among those participating.
Packets of printed flowers to color will be available beginning Wednesday in the library’s foyer. Families can also download flower templates from Bennington Free Library's website: www.benningtonfreelibrary.org.
Completed artwork for the library's windows can be dropped off during the BFL’s take-out hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., until April 24. Flower images can also be emailed to: children@bfli.org.