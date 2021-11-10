Prevent Child Abuse Vermont will host online training events on Zoom, with live interaction from instructors.
The first, The Healthy Relationships Project©, will offer participants the skills to host the project’s three school programs. Attendees will be able to teach everyone from kindergarteners to school faculty and staff or day care workers about abuse prevention. Cost of the training is $500.
All events run daily from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for three days. The first training will be Dec. 7, 8 and 9.
The next event will teach participants to understand the sexual behavior of children. It kicks off the new year Jan. 11, 12 and 13. It will cost $400.
The final event will teach participants to facilitate the Understanding and Responding to the Sexual Behaviors of Children © themselves. It runs Jan. 25, 26 and 27. It’s priced at $400.
Each event will offer a follow-up training a month later.
A recent participant described it as “an amazing opportunity.”
To register and pay for the events, visit: pcavt.org/training-of-trainers-store.