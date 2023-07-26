EAST ARLINGTON — The Federated Church of East Arlington at 102 Ice Pond Road is hosting a Chicken Barbecue on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 p.m. until the food is gone. The event will be held outside under the tent with takeout also available.
Money raised from the dinner will to to the Flood Relief Fund for Southern Vermont (strattonfoundation.org) to assist neighbors throughout southern Vermont whose homes, cars, property, and businesses were impacted by the recent July floods. Checks should be made out to the Federated Church of East Arlington with "flood relief" indicated in the memo line.
The menu for this rain or shine event consists of barbecued chicken, coleslaw, corn on the cob, beverages, cookies, and ice cream.
For additional information, phone 802-375-2548.