BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce will present its B2B Golf Classic, a business networking golf tournament, on June 9 at the Manchester County Club in Manchester Center.
Registration opens at 11 a.m.
The tournament is a 4-person scramble. Each member of the foursome must tee off on every hole. After the best drive is selected, all players play from that spot but continuing playing their own ball, stroke-play style, until each has holed out, producing four individual scores. Handicaps are not a prerequisite.
Teams are comprised of men and women of all skill levels. In the event of rain, course hosts will work to reschedule a play date for tournament guests based on availability.
No refunds will be issued. There will be time for networking after the tournament, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.bennington.com/golf or email erika@swvtchamber.com.