MANCHESTER — Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, starts on Dec. 18 — which is 18 days from this writing, but a lot closer than it seems considering the hectic nature of the holiday season.
Relax: Chabad of Manchester has your celebration covered.
Rabbi Menachem Andrusier and his wife, Faygie, are setting up a Hanukkah Pop-Up Shop at the Manchester Designer Outlets. It’s at 58 Depot St., and is open for two days only: Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We try to invigorate the community and try to bring out Jewish pride and awareness,” Faygie Andrusier said of Chabad’s mission.
The Hanukkah holiday is a festival celebrating the miracle of a single night’s supply of lamp oil lasting eight nights when an ancient temple was rededicated. “It’s the miracle of light over darkness,” she said.
“We really wanted to offer the community for the first time [the opportunity to] buy what they need — things they need to celebrate or things they need for their family or for parties.”
That includes the menorah — a candelabra with eight branches and a single, special candle from which to light the others. The custom is one of the eight branch candles is lit on the first night, and an additional candle is lit every subsequent night until all eight are burning on the eighth night of the holiday.
Items available at the pop-up shop include hosting gifts, toys for children and dogs, dreidels (a spinning top for a game), gelt (chocolate coins) and Hanukkah-themed gift wrap. The shop will also have the same challah bread that the family sells at Manchester’s Farmers Market.
“We’ve always thought it was a great idea for locals — we have a nice Jewish community here — and also for visitors to the area,” Faygie said. “We approached Lana Hauben at Manchester Designer Outlets, and she was all for it.”
Chabad might offer more pop-up markets in the future based on the response, she said.
MORE WAYS TO CELEBRATE
The pop-up market is just one of the local events celebrating the holiday. On Dec. 18, the first night of Hanukkah, the Israel Congregation of Manchester is hosting a community musical celebration featuring Jason Weinberger, the congregation’s students, Cantor Scott Buckner and singer-songwriter Ethan Buckner. RSVP by Dec. 14 by calling 802-362-4578.
Chabad of Manchester is also offering a Hanukkah Hot Cocoa and Skating Party at Reilly Rink from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. The $10 admission includes skate rentals.