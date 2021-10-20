The Citizens for a Greater Bennington (CFGB) is currently accepting proposals for funding projects that support the long-term economic vitality of downtown Bennington. CFGB expects to grant up to $35,000 for economic development projects.
Non-profit 501c(3) organizations or municipalities are eligible to apply for funding. Individuals or businesses with viable projects that support the economic vitality of downtown Bennington may be able to partner with a nonprofit or municipality and submit a proposal as a team.
The Request for Proposals can be found online at https://ptvermont.org/?p=12693
Requests for Proposals are due Dec. 31. Funding awards are expected to be announced by Jan. 30, 2022, but this date is subject to change.
CFGB is a group of concerned citizens who volunteer their time to help make Bennington a great place to live and work. CFGB’s partnering organizations are the Preservation Trust of Vermont (PTV) and the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC).