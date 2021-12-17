BENNINGTON -- The American Institute of Architects, Vermont Chapter announced the winners of the 2021 AIAVT Annual Design Awards recently, naming Centerline Architects and Planners, PC of Bennington and Burlington recipients of the highest award (the Honor Award) in the category of Historic Preservation/Adaptive Re-Use/Rehabilitation for its North Bennington project, Prospect Street Writers House.
This award recognizes and honors excellence in architectural design by members of AIAVT, Centerline said in a release. Selected along with four others for an Honor Award from a field of 37 entries, Centerline’s work was selected by a jury of peers from Oregon. Prospect Street Writers House was chosen as demonstrating an “extraordinary level of competence” in the criteria of design, sustainability, community impact and presentation.
The Writers House is the vision of V Hansmann, a NYC poet seeking to provide a retreat for poets, fiction writers, journalists, and other creative writers to come together regardless of genre or experience. Located in the artistic community of North Bennington, the structure was originally built in 1850. After being neglected and vacant for many years, the building was in dire need of an intervention. “Numerous challenges were presented throughout construction, but in the final design we were able to preserve the original Victorian structure, renovate the central portion of the building, and add a rear wing for private writers’ quarters,” said Ryan Gariboldi, Project Manager at Centerline.
The restored front of the building maintains all of the historic trim, corbeling, and detailing. Materials including doors, trim, and beams were reused and repurposed providing the restored spaces with the aesthetic of the historic structure. In addition, sustainable building systems such as the HRVs, water, and power equipment were selected with the most efficient models in mind. These will support the future planned conversion to supplemental solar energy with PV arrays. Working closely with contractor Preston Niles of Bennington Builders, new technology and building systems were integrated so that they remained virtually hidden from view.
“We work hard to create meaning in the design work we do and to create a meaningful dialogue between the site, the materials, the Owner’s needs as well as sustainable methods of building. It’s a labor of love and it feels really rewarding to know that others in our field recognize it. It means we are doing it right,” said Gary Corey, Principal Architect of Centerline.