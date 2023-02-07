BURLINGTON — Mentor Vermont, in partnership with youth mentoring programs, youth mentees, volunteer mentors, legislators, and business supporters, celebrated Vermont Mentoring Month at Mentor Vermont’s annual Youth Mentoring Celebration at the Vermont Statehouse on Feb. 1.
Comcast and Mentor Vermont partnered for the eighth straight year to recognize the 2023 Vermont Ambassadors of Mentoring. These youth mentees and adult mentors have committed to working with MENTOR Vermont to raise awareness of the benefits of youth mentoring, the necessity for greater state investment in youth mentoring, and the need for more volunteer mentors to ensure young people in Vermont have supportive mentoring relationships they need to thrive, the organization said in a release.
“Comcast is committed to supporting youth development programs, like Mentor Vermont, that help build stronger and more inclusive communities,” said Dan Glanville, vice president of Government Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast’s Western New England Region, which includes Vermont. “The work Mentor Vermont does to match youth with positive role models is commendable and makes a positive difference in the lives of everyone involved. We are proud to recognize these incredible mentor and mentee matches from across the Green Mountain State.”
This year’s Ambassadors of Mentoring matches were honored together by Comcast and Mentor Vermont at the 2023 Youth Mentoring Celebration in Montpelier where over 180 youth mentees, volunteer adult mentors, program staff, supporters, and legislators came together to celebrate youth mentoring in Vermont. The event also included hearing from youth directly about their mentoring experiences, and Monica Hutt (chief prevention officer in the Gov. Phil Scott administration) reading the Governor’s Proclamation officially recognizing January 2023 as Mentoring Month in Vermont.
Mentor Vermont’s 2023 Vermont Mentoring Month campaign was made possible through the continued support of Ambassadors of Mentoring sponsor Comcast; Legislative Lunch sponsors Community Bank N.A. and PC Construction, and other event sponsors. To learn more about the event and supporting sponsors, visit www.mentorvt.org/national-mentoring-month.