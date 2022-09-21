HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “Emmajane, a Girl at Heart,” a celebration of the life and art of local resident Emmajane Cottrell, at 1 p.m. Sunday on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum.
Emmajane, who turned 100 in July, settled in Hoosick in 1944 when she married farmer Sherman Cottrell. She has been a homemaker, a wife and mother, a farmer and a valued member of the community for decades. She is also an artist who has recorded her long and fulfilling life through her many paintings.
“We are very happy to share Emmajane’s work and celebrate her remarkable life,” said Historical Society President Samantha Graves. “It is a unique opportunity to connect with someone who has been a part of our rich local history and recorded it to share with future generations.”
This program is the latest in the Hoosick Historical Society’s long-running series of outdoor art exhibitions that recognize the history and culture of the town of Hoosick through the eyes of its residents. Light refreshments will be served.